Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 347,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in RPM International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:RPM opened at $94.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $107.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,848.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,848.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $633,890.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RPM

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.