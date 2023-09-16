Symmetry Partners LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $159.92 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.50 and a twelve month high of $350.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.06 and its 200-day moving average is $199.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UI

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.