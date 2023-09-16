Symmetry Partners LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

CAG opened at $28.94 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

