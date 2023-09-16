Symmetry Partners LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $5,085,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 88.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 48,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.79.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

