Symmetry Partners LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 467.9% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,657,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,781,000 after buying an additional 1,365,864 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACM

AECOM Stock Down 0.1 %

ACM opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.