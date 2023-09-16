Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

