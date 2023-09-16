Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,659 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 800,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,968,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

