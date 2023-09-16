Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $324,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $59.31 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

