Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.