Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.