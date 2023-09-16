Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 22.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.4056 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.02.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

