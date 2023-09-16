Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 137 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $100.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.27.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,498,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,354,684 shares of company stock valued at $222,677,136. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

