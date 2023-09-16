Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 340 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,341,000 after acquiring an additional 101,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,445,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $75.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.40.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

