Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 554 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 24.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 8.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIZ opened at $138.65 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,393. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

