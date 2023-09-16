Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 68,806 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,469,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,996,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $3,405,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after buying an additional 117,804 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

NYSE USFD opened at $40.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

