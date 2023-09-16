Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in APA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 392,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in APA by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APA by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Several research firms have commented on APA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

