Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in MetLife by 41.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in MetLife by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MET opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

