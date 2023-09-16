Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ternium were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 200.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $4,651,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.59. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.23. Ternium had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

