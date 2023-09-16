The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,656,000 after buying an additional 392,443 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,051 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,575,000 after acquiring an additional 179,365 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $92.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.84 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,231,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,506 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

