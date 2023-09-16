The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $212.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.96. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $206.69 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $20,782,032 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.