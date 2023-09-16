The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $321.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $321.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.