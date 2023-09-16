The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

