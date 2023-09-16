The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PNC opened at $126.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

