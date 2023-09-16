The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Southern by 586.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

SO opened at $71.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.