The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Motco boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,581 shares of company stock worth $690,591. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.