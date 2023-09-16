TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.29

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.29 and last traded at $93.21, with a volume of 617282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,792,138,000 after buying an additional 495,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,831,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

