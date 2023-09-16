Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Down to $161.94

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $161.94, but opened at $157.75. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $157.75, with a volume of 1,076 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.98. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 54.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

