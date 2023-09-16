Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) & Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Financial Survey

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Teradata 3.21% 32.47% 3.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 1.59 $91.95 million N/A N/A Teradata $1.80 billion 2.48 $33.00 million $0.57 78.32

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Teradata’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Teradata.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ubisoft Entertainment and Teradata, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 2 4 4 0 2.20 Teradata 2 2 5 0 2.33

Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 858.14%. Teradata has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than Teradata.

Risk and Volatility

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradata beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is also involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company also offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

