UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Down to $159.33

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $159.33, but opened at $156.03. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $155.76, with a volume of 848 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $329,936.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

