Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Down 21.0% in August

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 80,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance
Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
UNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
