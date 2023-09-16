Uniswap Trading Up 0.1% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.51 billion and $76.96 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00016374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00245629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013736 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

