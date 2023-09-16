United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Update

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,981,000 after buying an additional 1,212,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 815.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $220.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.08. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $201.65 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

