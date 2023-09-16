Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) CFO Buys $42,942.00 in Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) CFO Bryan M. Hackworth acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $42,942.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 67,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,152.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 6.0 %

UEIC opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.72 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 244,653 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 463,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 182,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 549.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 164,257 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

