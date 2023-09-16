Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from $6.00 to $6.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Royalty by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Royalty by 34.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

