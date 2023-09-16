Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,904,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $75.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

