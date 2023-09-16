Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.