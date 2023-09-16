VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Up 56.3% in August

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VCI Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VCI Global stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of VCI Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VCI Global alerts:

VCI Global Stock Performance

Shares of VCIG stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. VCI Global has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VCI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VCI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.