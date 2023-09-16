VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $12,532,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $19.25 on Friday. VEON has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

