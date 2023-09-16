VinFast Auto (VFS) versus The Competition Critical Review

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Auto Manufacturers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare VinFast Auto to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -9.07% -17.01% -0.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VinFast Auto and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 97.39 VinFast Auto Competitors $58.21 billion $3.02 billion -95.95

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VinFast Auto’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Auto Manufacturers” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Auto Manufacturers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VinFast Auto and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 572 2014 2530 3 2.38

As a group, “Auto Manufacturers” companies have a potential upside of 15.56%. Given VinFast Auto’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VinFast Auto peers beat VinFast Auto on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

