Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $46.93. Approximately 192,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 605,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.14%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,734,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares during the period. KGH Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,577,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,285,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

