Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Up 5.3%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $46.93. Approximately 192,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 605,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.14%.

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.