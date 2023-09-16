Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $243,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of WPM opened at $44.22 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.