Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,497 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,260. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $138.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.