Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,125,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,198,000 after buying an additional 2,285,429 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

