Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,405,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the previous session’s volume of 200,750 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $5.09.

Yalla Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $801.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $79.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,621,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.