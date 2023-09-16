Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,405,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the previous session’s volume of 200,750 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $5.09.
Yalla Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $801.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $79.25 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
