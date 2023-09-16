Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

