1,009 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $105.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

