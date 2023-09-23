222 Shares in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 693,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,879,000 after acquiring an additional 90,115 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USPH. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $109,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $109,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.12%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

