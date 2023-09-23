283 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at $89,231,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,772 shares of company stock worth $4,664,506. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $93.60 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.84 and a one year high of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.89.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.