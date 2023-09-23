626 Financial LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

626 Financial LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.49.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.